516 East 82nd Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

516 East 82nd Street

516 E 82nd St · (917) 418-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

516 E 82nd St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
RARELY AVAILABLE DUPLEX HOME WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE!
PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE
Sponsor unit No Board Approval. No extra application fees.

516 East 82nd Street, 1R

Newly Renovated Duplex 1 Bedroom + Rec room (2nd bedroom) Home Featuring 1.5 Bathrooms as well as Private Outdoor Space!

ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Grand High Ceilings Invite Great Natural Light (South Exposure), Stunning High-End Finishes Throughout This Newly Renovated Duplex Home, 1.5 Bathrooms, Full Living Room Upstairs with decorative fireplace and four south facing windows, Stainless Kitchen, Full-Size Appliances, Marble Finishes in bathroom, Exposed Brick, Elegant Crown & Baseboard Moldings, Custom Recessed Lighting Throughout, Gorgeous and Spacious Private backyard. NO BOARD approval or extra application fees.

ABOUT THE BUILDING: Quaint 5 story coop, Intercom system, Gorgeous Tree-Lined Block, Close to restaurants, parks, shopping and transportation. Steps to the New 2nd Avenue Subway at 83rd Street (N/Q Lines), the M86, as well as Easy Access to the 4/5/6 at 86th!,Rarely available one bedroom duplex with recreational space (possible second bedroom) on lower level with your very own private backyard. Beautiful full sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with high 13 feet ceilings, 5 southern exposure and a decorative fireplace. Queen sized windowed bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Enjoy year round the private backyard exclusive to this unit. Full recreation room with half bath on lower level can easily be used as a guest room. Close to restaurants, parks, shopping and transportation. Sponsor unit - No Board Approval. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 East 82nd Street have any available units?
516 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 516 East 82nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 East 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 516 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 516 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 516 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
