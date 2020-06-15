Amenities

RARELY AVAILABLE DUPLEX HOME WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE!

PETS ALLOWED CASE BY CASE

Sponsor unit No Board Approval. No extra application fees.



516 East 82nd Street, 1R



Newly Renovated Duplex 1 Bedroom + Rec room (2nd bedroom) Home Featuring 1.5 Bathrooms as well as Private Outdoor Space!



ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Grand High Ceilings Invite Great Natural Light (South Exposure), Stunning High-End Finishes Throughout This Newly Renovated Duplex Home, 1.5 Bathrooms, Full Living Room Upstairs with decorative fireplace and four south facing windows, Stainless Kitchen, Full-Size Appliances, Marble Finishes in bathroom, Exposed Brick, Elegant Crown & Baseboard Moldings, Custom Recessed Lighting Throughout, Gorgeous and Spacious Private backyard. NO BOARD approval or extra application fees.



ABOUT THE BUILDING: Quaint 5 story coop, Intercom system, Gorgeous Tree-Lined Block, Close to restaurants, parks, shopping and transportation. Steps to the New 2nd Avenue Subway at 83rd Street (N/Q Lines), the M86, as well as Easy Access to the 4/5/6 at 86th!