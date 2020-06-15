All apartments in New York
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:18 PM

512 East 80th Street

512 East 80th Street · (212) 937-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 East 80th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No FeePrime Upper East Side!!! E 80th Street*** SPACIOUS TRUE 2 bedroom with a separate windowed kitchen, a dishwasher , tons of cabinet and counter space and ample closet space. Both bedrooms can fit queen beds + sparkling hardwood floors, x-large living room, full marble bathroom. Unit is on the 2nd floor, just one flight up.Clean well maintained brownstone w 24 Hour Live-In Super. Pets are welcome. Heat an water included in the rent.Located E 82nd street and York Avenue. Laundromat is right next door. 5min away from Q,4,5,6 and uptown/downtown/crosstown buses! I also have MANY OTHER similar listings all over in NYC!Broker Fee Apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 East 80th Street have any available units?
512 East 80th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 East 80th Street have?
Some of 512 East 80th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 East 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 512 East 80th Street offer parking?
No, 512 East 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 512 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 512 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 512 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 East 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
