512 East 80th Street

No FeePrime Upper East Side!!! E 80th Street*** SPACIOUS TRUE 2 bedroom with a separate windowed kitchen, a dishwasher , tons of cabinet and counter space and ample closet space. Both bedrooms can fit queen beds + sparkling hardwood floors, x-large living room, full marble bathroom. Unit is on the 2nd floor, just one flight up.Clean well maintained brownstone w 24 Hour Live-In Super. Pets are welcome. Heat an water included in the rent.Located E 82nd street and York Avenue. Laundromat is right next door. 5min away from Q,4,5,6 and uptown/downtown/crosstown buses! I also have MANY OTHER similar listings all over in NYC!Broker Fee Apply!