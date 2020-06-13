All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

510 East 85th Street

510 East 85th Street · (917) 418-7878
Location

510 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-E · Avail. now

$3,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Just two blocks from the Q train and crosstown bus, Whole Foods, designer boutiques, restaurants, well-known schools, museums, library and steps from the beautiful Carl Shultz Park. Apartment features: hardwood floors, oversized windows, high ceilings, extremely spacious living room and bedroom, roomy closets offer great storage, plus air conditioning included.

Building features: doorman building, elevator, voice intercom system, laundry room, attentive management, live in super, porter and cleaning crew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East 85th Street have any available units?
510 East 85th Street has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 East 85th Street have?
Some of 510 East 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 510 East 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 East 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 510 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 510 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 510 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
