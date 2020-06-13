510 East 85th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning elevator doorman

Located in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Just two blocks from the Q train and crosstown bus, Whole Foods, designer boutiques, restaurants, well-known schools, museums, library and steps from the beautiful Carl Shultz Park. Apartment features: hardwood floors, oversized windows, high ceilings, extremely spacious living room and bedroom, roomy closets offer great storage, plus air conditioning included.



Building features: doorman building, elevator, voice intercom system, laundry room, attentive management, live in super, porter and cleaning crew.



