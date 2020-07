Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

No Fee Hamilton Heights, Gut Renovated 3 bedroom apartment - Across the street from CCNY -Great Share -New Hardwood floors-High ceilings-Brand New Kitchen with New cherry cabinets, granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.-Dishwasher-Good closet space -New Bathroom with all new fixtures.-Heat and hot water included-Super on Premises-Trains A C B D 1Application - $20 per personNo Broker's Fee$2723 is Net rent after the deduction of a free month on a 13 month leaseGross Rent - $2950Please note:- All NYC rental standard apply (credit income)- Students and guarantors are welcome.- Ask about Third Party Guarantors - 3rd floor walk-up.