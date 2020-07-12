50 West 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym lobby

No Fee , Available mid July. Close to all subways



This attractive 696 SqFt 1 bed/1 bath showcases a large wall of over-sized windows with East & North exposures. An open-style kitchen features a Miele appliance package, with bespoke custom wood cabinetry, pebble gray quartz counter tops and honed-white marble back-splash. The sophisticated bathroom has a custom walnut vanity with white marble counter-top and radiant heated, mosaic marble floors. Also included is Bosch washer/dryer.



Designed by acclaimed architects FXCollaborative, The NOMA's striking aesthetic updates classic forms inspired by the Bauhaus with bold contemporary architecture. A banded glass-and-brick facade creates a distinctive profile that sets the building apart.A gracious lobby featuring 15 foot high ceilings, a custom gunmetal chandelier, limestone flooring, venetian plaster and leather upholstered walls showcase a warm industrial palette. The lobby is doorman attended 24-hours a day, seven days a week. An extensive set of amenities and services are available to the residents at The NOMA, including a 120-foot wide landscaped residents' terrace with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen. Overlooking the terrace is a library and fitness center complete with Peloton bike, state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free-weights, and a punching bag.