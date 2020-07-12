All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

50 West 30th Street

50 West 30th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-B · Avail. now

$4,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
lobby
No Fee , Available mid July. Close to all subways

This attractive 696 SqFt 1 bed/1 bath showcases a large wall of over-sized windows with East & North exposures. An open-style kitchen features a Miele appliance package, with bespoke custom wood cabinetry, pebble gray quartz counter tops and honed-white marble back-splash. The sophisticated bathroom has a custom walnut vanity with white marble counter-top and radiant heated, mosaic marble floors. Also included is Bosch washer/dryer.

Designed by acclaimed architects FXCollaborative, The NOMA's striking aesthetic updates classic forms inspired by the Bauhaus with bold contemporary architecture. A banded glass-and-brick facade creates a distinctive profile that sets the building apart.A gracious lobby featuring 15 foot high ceilings, a custom gunmetal chandelier, limestone flooring, venetian plaster and leather upholstered walls showcase a warm industrial palette. The lobby is doorman attended 24-hours a day, seven days a week. An extensive set of amenities and services are available to the residents at The NOMA, including a 120-foot wide landscaped residents' terrace with multiple seating areas and an outdoor kitchen. Overlooking the terrace is a library and fitness center complete with Peloton bike, state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free-weights, and a punching bag.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 West 30th Street have any available units?
50 West 30th Street has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 West 30th Street have?
Some of 50 West 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 50 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 West 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 50 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
