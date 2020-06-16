50 Walker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning elevator hot tub media room

Sponsor unit No Board Approval Required



Notable loft features:



- 12 ft. 8 in. ceiling heights throughout

- Dramatic 10 ft. x 5 ft. windows

- Expansive 18 ft wide x 35 ft deep great room

- Cast iron columns

- Keyed elevator

- Open plan kitchen

- Central heating/air

- 5-fixture marble clad master en-suite incl. deep soaking tub and separate steam shower

- In unit vented, full size washer/dryer

- Video intercom

- Full time superintendent



Situated above famed James Cohan Art Gallery, this perfectly positioned 1,980+/- square foot, 2,5 bedroom, 2,5 bath full floor true loft offers a distinctive rental opportunity in the heart of TriBeCa's historic cast iron district on picturesque Walker Street.



Built in 1915, this 6-story, cast iron building was lovingly and meticulously restored, offering a perfect blend of period specific loft living with modern convenience. Residents are treated to unparalleled space, luxury finish and utmost privacy in a consummately chic location.



Entered directly through keyed elevator (or up the internal stairs), the dramatic open-plan Great Room provides generously proportioned and offset living and dining areas with seamless transition to an open kitchen bringing together chef caliber features and design to offer functional elegance ideal for entertaining.



The expansive Master Suite offers excellent closet space and a spa inspired, 5-fixture en-suite finished in marble, presenting a separate steam shower and deep soaking bath.



The secondary and tertiary bedrooms additionally benefit from plentiful closet space and are joined via a second full bath.



(Note - one bedroom is internal and does not have windows. Listing broker fee paid on 15 month lease)



Modelling - Amanda Oleri @eastcoastfox



Neighborhood Highlights

TriBeCa's historic east district is reminiscent of SoHo before its outdoor mall vibe came to be and its streets became packed with tourists. Beautiful landmarked cast iron buildings filled with art galleries and similar creative outlets at street level with true loft spaces tucked away in the floors above in which true NYer's reside. There's so much to discover that, upon first glance, is easily overlooked upon a quick stroll through. Don't be fooled, these streets should be on everyone's exploration list but yet, thankfully for those that are already in the know, is not widespread yet. Here are a few favorites:



Art Galleries Walker Street alone benefits from 9 galleries, 7 of which are on this particular block, including James Cohan, Bortolami and Kaufmann Rapetto to name a few



Theaters SoHo Repertory, Access, Manhattan Children's Theatre, Galli Theater New York, Warren St Theater and the Flea. For movie night check out the hidden Roxy Cinema featuring independent and foreign films



Restaurants Anejo, Frenchette, Batard, the famous Walker's and Bubby's



Cafes Sawada, Blue Bottle, La Columbe, Jack's and Starbucks



Other entertainment Aire Ancient Baths



Hospitality Walker Hotel and The Roxy



Grocers Gourmet Garage and Whole Foods