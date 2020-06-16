All apartments in New York
Location

50 Walker Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$10,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
elevator
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Sponsor unit No Board Approval Required

Notable loft features:

- 12 ft. 8 in. ceiling heights throughout
- Dramatic 10 ft. x 5 ft. windows
- Expansive 18 ft wide x 35 ft deep great room
- Cast iron columns
- Keyed elevator
- Open plan kitchen
- Central heating/air
- 5-fixture marble clad master en-suite incl. deep soaking tub and separate steam shower
- In unit vented, full size washer/dryer
- Video intercom
- Full time superintendent

Situated above famed James Cohan Art Gallery, this perfectly positioned 1,980+/- square foot, 2,5 bedroom, 2,5 bath full floor true loft offers a distinctive rental opportunity in the heart of TriBeCa's historic cast iron district on picturesque Walker Street.

Built in 1915, this 6-story, cast iron building was lovingly and meticulously restored, offering a perfect blend of period specific loft living with modern convenience. Residents are treated to unparalleled space, luxury finish and utmost privacy in a consummately chic location.

Entered directly through keyed elevator (or up the internal stairs), the dramatic open-plan Great Room provides generously proportioned and offset living and dining areas with seamless transition to an open kitchen bringing together chef caliber features and design to offer functional elegance ideal for entertaining.

The expansive Master Suite offers excellent closet space and a spa inspired, 5-fixture en-suite finished in marble, presenting a separate steam shower and deep soaking bath.

The secondary and tertiary bedrooms additionally benefit from plentiful closet space and are joined via a second full bath.

(Note - one bedroom is internal and does not have windows. Listing broker fee paid on 15 month lease)

Modelling - Amanda Oleri @eastcoastfox

Neighborhood Highlights
TriBeCa's historic east district is reminiscent of SoHo before its outdoor mall vibe came to be and its streets became packed with tourists. Beautiful landmarked cast iron buildings filled with art galleries and similar creative outlets at street level with true loft spaces tucked away in the floors above in which true NYer's reside. There's so much to discover that, upon first glance, is easily overlooked upon a quick stroll through. Don't be fooled, these streets should be on everyone's exploration list but yet, thankfully for those that are already in the know, is not widespread yet. Here are a few favorites:

Art Galleries Walker Street alone benefits from 9 galleries, 7 of which are on this particular block, including James Cohan, Bortolami and Kaufmann Rapetto to name a few

Theaters SoHo Repertory, Access, Manhattan Children's Theatre, Galli Theater New York, Warren St Theater and the Flea. For movie night check out the hidden Roxy Cinema featuring independent and foreign films

Restaurants Anejo, Frenchette, Batard, the famous Walker's and Bubby's

Cafes Sawada, Blue Bottle, La Columbe, Jack's and Starbucks

Other entertainment Aire Ancient Baths

Hospitality Walker Hotel and The Roxy

Grocers Gourmet Garage and Whole Foods

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Walker Street have any available units?
50 Walker Street has a unit available for $10,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Walker Street have?
Some of 50 Walker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Walker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Walker Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Walker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Walker Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 Walker Street does offer parking.
Does 50 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Walker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Walker Street have a pool?
No, 50 Walker Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Walker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
