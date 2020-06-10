All apartments in New York
Find more places like 50 Lispenard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
50 Lispenard Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

50 Lispenard Street

50 Lispenard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 Lispenard Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
On the border of Tribeca and Soho, light, location, extraordinary 14-foot ceilings and a blend of exquisitely mixed materials in a high caliber conversion of this building circa 1866 make 50 Lispenard the ultimate downtown loft address. As you step off the elevator that opens into the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom classic loft aerie, you will immediately enter into the Great Room with giant windows, exposed brick, and floating ceilings. The Valcucine Kitchen is fitted with Subzero refrigerator/freezer, Viking cooktop and Kuppersbusch oven, built-in Miele Nespresso machine, Cesarstone countertops and LG Washer/Dryer. Bathrooms feature imported Italian marble, Hansgrohe fittings, double steam rain showers , deep Duravit soaking tubs and custom vanities. Wood paneling, sunlit oversize windows in both the front and back of the apartment, and generously proportioned rooms channel luxurious industrial chic, defined by dramatic architecture and style. Virtual Doorman. On a charming block only feet from the finest Tribeca and Soho restaurants, galleries, and shopping. Very close to the new Eataly, Le District, Oculus WTC. Conveniently located near the A/C/E/1/N/R.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Lispenard Street have any available units?
50 Lispenard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Lispenard Street have?
Some of 50 Lispenard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Lispenard Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Lispenard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Lispenard Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 Lispenard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 Lispenard Street offer parking?
No, 50 Lispenard Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Lispenard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Lispenard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Lispenard Street have a pool?
No, 50 Lispenard Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Lispenard Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Lispenard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Lispenard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Lispenard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College