50 Lispenard Street

On the border of Tribeca and Soho, light, location, extraordinary 14-foot ceilings and a blend of exquisitely mixed materials in a high caliber conversion of this building circa 1866 make 50 Lispenard the ultimate downtown loft address. As you step off the elevator that opens into the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom classic loft aerie, you will immediately enter into the Great Room with giant windows, exposed brick, and floating ceilings. The Valcucine Kitchen is fitted with Subzero refrigerator/freezer, Viking cooktop and Kuppersbusch oven, built-in Miele Nespresso machine, Cesarstone countertops and LG Washer/Dryer. Bathrooms feature imported Italian marble, Hansgrohe fittings, double steam rain showers , deep Duravit soaking tubs and custom vanities. Wood paneling, sunlit oversize windows in both the front and back of the apartment, and generously proportioned rooms channel luxurious industrial chic, defined by dramatic architecture and style. Virtual Doorman. On a charming block only feet from the finest Tribeca and Soho restaurants, galleries, and shopping. Very close to the new Eataly, Le District, Oculus WTC. Conveniently located near the A/C/E/1/N/R.