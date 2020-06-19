459 West Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym elevator guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry bbq/grill guest suite

xperience unrivaled SoHo loft luxury and impeccable style in this sprawling three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in a historic West Broadway loft building.



Spanning a sumptuous 3,150 square feet and encircled by a dozen windows, this bright and airy showplace is a haven for serene relaxation or gracious entertaining. Arrive by key-lock elevator and discover beautifully renovated interiors by the esteemed architect Case Development and designer Steffen Design Studio. Throughout the home, you'll note premium finishes, upscale fixtures and state-of-the-art conveniences nestled within historic architectural details, including soaring beamed ceilings, exposed brick and cast-iron columns. The home's awe-inspiring attention to detail reveals itself in the expansive, dramatic great room featuring a book-matched Kenya Black marble fireplace, solid white oak herringbone flooring and custom wall and window coverings. Gorgeous built-in shelving and designer lighting await your next dinner party in the spacious dining area, or enjoy casual meals in the lovely banquette in the opulent open kitchen. Calacatta marble, black lacquer and mahogany combine to dazzling effect in the kitchen, while top-of-the-line appliances Sub-Zero Pro-48 refrigeration; two Miele dishwashers; Miele speed oven and steam ovens; and a professional dual-fuel Wolf range with double oven with a vented hood, built-in grill and griddle test your culinary skill. The massive marble waterfall island invites conversations and cocktails with the chef, and the butler's pantry aids in flawless hosting with its Sub-Zero wine refrigeration, Miele coffeemaker, refrigerator drawers and icemaker.

At the end of a private hallway, 8-foot-tall mahogany doors reveal the spectacular approximately 1,000-square-foot master suite sanctuary lined in exposed brick and sunny windows. A silver travertine fireplace provides a warm focal point in the large sitting area while an enviable mahogany dressing room offers exceptional accommodations for wardrobe and accessories with a built-in dressing bench, hidden paneling, ample shelf and drawer space, and bespoke millwork. To enter the en suite master bathroom is to be transported to a world of exquisite style and relaxation. The finest stone, including swaths of Calacatta Gold and new Saint Laurent marble and silver travertine, combines with mahogany detailing, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and Sherle Wagner hardware to breathtaking effect. Enjoy the deep canopied soaking tub, separate vanities, Waterworks water closet and a full-featured marble and mother of pearl shower with a 24-inch rain shower head, body sprays and a Steamist steam shower unit with aromatic function.



An Art Deco-inspired entry leads to a convertible third bedroom/den/guest suite that's joined to a second spacious bedroom by a marvelous Jack-and-Jill bathroom filled with impressive stone and fixtures. Off the dining area, the ingenious bookcase opens to a private fitness studio with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and rubber flooring. A smart home office nook, powder room and a large laundry room with a side-by-side washer-dryer and utility sink complete the well-planned layout, and the black-lacquer mudroom is unlike any you've ever seen. This unit conveys with a built-out, 300-square-foot storage unit adding unmatched ease to this outstanding SoHo trophy property.



Located within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District, 459 West Broadway is a handsome buff brick building constructed in 1889.