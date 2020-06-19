All apartments in New York
459 West Broadway
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

459 West Broadway

459 Broadway · (561) 789-7781
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-S · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
elevator
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest suite
xperience unrivaled SoHo loft luxury and impeccable style in this sprawling three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in a historic West Broadway loft building.

Spanning a sumptuous 3,150 square feet and encircled by a dozen windows, this bright and airy showplace is a haven for serene relaxation or gracious entertaining. Arrive by key-lock elevator and discover beautifully renovated interiors by the esteemed architect Case Development and designer Steffen Design Studio. Throughout the home, you'll note premium finishes, upscale fixtures and state-of-the-art conveniences nestled within historic architectural details, including soaring beamed ceilings, exposed brick and cast-iron columns. The home's awe-inspiring attention to detail reveals itself in the expansive, dramatic great room featuring a book-matched Kenya Black marble fireplace, solid white oak herringbone flooring and custom wall and window coverings. Gorgeous built-in shelving and designer lighting await your next dinner party in the spacious dining area, or enjoy casual meals in the lovely banquette in the opulent open kitchen. Calacatta marble, black lacquer and mahogany combine to dazzling effect in the kitchen, while top-of-the-line appliances Sub-Zero Pro-48 refrigeration; two Miele dishwashers; Miele speed oven and steam ovens; and a professional dual-fuel Wolf range with double oven with a vented hood, built-in grill and griddle test your culinary skill. The massive marble waterfall island invites conversations and cocktails with the chef, and the butler's pantry aids in flawless hosting with its Sub-Zero wine refrigeration, Miele coffeemaker, refrigerator drawers and icemaker.
At the end of a private hallway, 8-foot-tall mahogany doors reveal the spectacular approximately 1,000-square-foot master suite sanctuary lined in exposed brick and sunny windows. A silver travertine fireplace provides a warm focal point in the large sitting area while an enviable mahogany dressing room offers exceptional accommodations for wardrobe and accessories with a built-in dressing bench, hidden paneling, ample shelf and drawer space, and bespoke millwork. To enter the en suite master bathroom is to be transported to a world of exquisite style and relaxation. The finest stone, including swaths of Calacatta Gold and new Saint Laurent marble and silver travertine, combines with mahogany detailing, Lefroy Brooks fixtures and Sherle Wagner hardware to breathtaking effect. Enjoy the deep canopied soaking tub, separate vanities, Waterworks water closet and a full-featured marble and mother of pearl shower with a 24-inch rain shower head, body sprays and a Steamist steam shower unit with aromatic function.

An Art Deco-inspired entry leads to a convertible third bedroom/den/guest suite that's joined to a second spacious bedroom by a marvelous Jack-and-Jill bathroom filled with impressive stone and fixtures. Off the dining area, the ingenious bookcase opens to a private fitness studio with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and rubber flooring. A smart home office nook, powder room and a large laundry room with a side-by-side washer-dryer and utility sink complete the well-planned layout, and the black-lacquer mudroom is unlike any you've ever seen. This unit conveys with a built-out, 300-square-foot storage unit adding unmatched ease to this outstanding SoHo trophy property.

Located within the SoHo Cast-Iron Historic District, 459 West Broadway is a handsome buff brick building constructed in 1889.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 West Broadway have any available units?
459 West Broadway has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 West Broadway have?
Some of 459 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
459 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 459 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 459 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 459 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 459 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 459 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 459 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 459 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 459 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 West Broadway has units with dishwashers.
