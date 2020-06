Amenities

This is a third floor walk-up and features:

- Queen-sized bedrooms

- Top of the line, mounted temperature control units in Every Room

- Updated, Stainless Steel Appliances including dishwasher & microwave

- Washer/dryer in the apartment



The unit can come furnished as the tenants are leaving furniture behind. Please inquire if interested.



The Building Features:

- Close proximity to local bars & restaurants

- Food Emporium supermarket directly across the street

- Citibike Station across the street

- Bike storage & courtyard

- Finished roof deck

- Well-maintained building