456 NINTH AVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLEASE EMAIL FOR VIDEO. $2595 NO FEE. FLEX MOVE IN DATE . Large 1 bed with home office. You choose. Both bedrooms have windows.. VERY SUNNY! A/C units left behind :) Very LARGE living space, plenty of room for a dining room table or home office area in addition to all of your furniture, family, friends and pets. How many people can say that living in NYC? Plenty of closet space. Laundry in bldg next door. So close, you can smell the detergent. :) Awesome super. Well-maintained Bldg. TheMasonGroup17407