All apartments in New York
Find more places like 450 West 149th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
450 West 149th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

450 West 149th Street

450 West 149th Street · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

450 West 149th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated apartment in a prime Hamilton Heights location. This is a bright and sunny corner unit with views of Convent Avenue and windows facing south, west, and north. The unit features high ceilings, plentiful storage space (5 closets in total), a dishwasher, windowed kitchen and bathroom, and impeccable finishes, including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops. The living room will easily accommodate a separate dining area and the bedroom can fit a king size bed and several other pieces of furniture. The building is ideally located on a quiet tree lined street but is still conveniently close to multiple train lines (A, B, C, D, 1) and is only two stops from Mid-town on the express A or D trains. There is a supermarket only a few blocks away and numerous dining and coffee options line Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway. Some of the cities best outdoor spaces are easily accessible, including Jackie Robinson Park and Riverbank State Park. Laundry is located in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 West 149th Street have any available units?
450 West 149th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 West 149th Street have?
Some of 450 West 149th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 West 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 West 149th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 West 149th Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 West 149th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 450 West 149th Street offer parking?
No, 450 West 149th Street does not offer parking.
Does 450 West 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 West 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 West 149th Street have a pool?
No, 450 West 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 West 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 450 West 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 West 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 West 149th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 450 West 149th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity