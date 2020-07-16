450 West 149th Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated apartment in a prime Hamilton Heights location. This is a bright and sunny corner unit with views of Convent Avenue and windows facing south, west, and north. The unit features high ceilings, plentiful storage space (5 closets in total), a dishwasher, windowed kitchen and bathroom, and impeccable finishes, including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz counter tops. The living room will easily accommodate a separate dining area and the bedroom can fit a king size bed and several other pieces of furniture. The building is ideally located on a quiet tree lined street but is still conveniently close to multiple train lines (A, B, C, D, 1) and is only two stops from Mid-town on the express A or D trains. There is a supermarket only a few blocks away and numerous dining and coffee options line Amsterdam Avenue and Broadway. Some of the cities best outdoor spaces are easily accessible, including Jackie Robinson Park and Riverbank State Park. Laundry is located in the building.