All apartments in New York
Find more places like 45 University Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
45 University Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

45 University Place

45 University Place · (212) 381-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

45 University Place, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$7,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spectacular and rare 2 bedroom & home office is located at University Place, between 9th and 10th Streets, in the heart of the Village. This spacious apartment has been fully renovated and features a washer/dryer, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, two baths, and excellent closet space throughout. The huge living room faces west and receives excellent light from a wall of windows and the bedrooms face east. Citi-windows were installed, insuring whisper quiet. This apartment occupies the entire fourth floor. 45 University has undergone a complete gut renovation with brand new hallways and apartment interiors and is in a prime Village location steps to the NYU campus, Washington Square Park, Union Square, and more. Walk-up 3 flights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 University Place have any available units?
45 University Place has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 45 University Place currently offering any rent specials?
45 University Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 University Place pet-friendly?
No, 45 University Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 University Place offer parking?
No, 45 University Place does not offer parking.
Does 45 University Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 University Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 University Place have a pool?
No, 45 University Place does not have a pool.
Does 45 University Place have accessible units?
No, 45 University Place does not have accessible units.
Does 45 University Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 University Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 University Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 University Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 45 University Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity