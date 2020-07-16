45 University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This spectacular and rare 2 bedroom & home office is located at University Place, between 9th and 10th Streets, in the heart of the Village. This spacious apartment has been fully renovated and features a washer/dryer, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, two baths, and excellent closet space throughout. The huge living room faces west and receives excellent light from a wall of windows and the bedrooms face east. Citi-windows were installed, insuring whisper quiet. This apartment occupies the entire fourth floor. 45 University has undergone a complete gut renovation with brand new hallways and apartment interiors and is in a prime Village location steps to the NYU campus, Washington Square Park, Union Square, and more. Walk-up 3 flights.