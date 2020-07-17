All apartments in New York
45 East 9th Street

Location

45 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
lobby
Paris in New York Featured on the cover of Elle Dcor, elegance abounds in this renovated pre-war two bedroom apartment. Perfect for entertaining in the dramatic, expansive sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and large dining room that can seat eight, or relaxing in each of the cozy, pin drop quiet bedrooms. Perched on the top corner of 45 East 9th St, among the most exclusive pre-war coops in the Village, apartment 98 is flooded with light and charm and is just one floor below the building's beautifully maintained planted roof deck. The windowed kitchen has generous amounts of marble counter space and storage plus a hidden full sized Bosch washer and dryer. The master bedroom features custom built-in closets and two exposures, south and east. A chic powder room hints at the colorful history of this apartment.The Building , which has a lovely intimate carpeted lobby with a wood burning fireplace and ceiling frescoes is pet friendly and offers a doorman and live-in super, as well as a large storage unit in the basement for each apartment. There is also through the wall A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 East 9th Street have any available units?
45 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 East 9th Street have?
Some of 45 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 45 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 45 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 45 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
