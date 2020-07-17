45 East 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman lobby

Paris in New York Featured on the cover of Elle Dcor, elegance abounds in this renovated pre-war two bedroom apartment. Perfect for entertaining in the dramatic, expansive sunken living room with wood burning fireplace and large dining room that can seat eight, or relaxing in each of the cozy, pin drop quiet bedrooms. Perched on the top corner of 45 East 9th St, among the most exclusive pre-war coops in the Village, apartment 98 is flooded with light and charm and is just one floor below the building's beautifully maintained planted roof deck. The windowed kitchen has generous amounts of marble counter space and storage plus a hidden full sized Bosch washer and dryer. The master bedroom features custom built-in closets and two exposures, south and east. A chic powder room hints at the colorful history of this apartment.The Building , which has a lovely intimate carpeted lobby with a wood burning fireplace and ceiling frescoes is pet friendly and offers a doorman and live-in super, as well as a large storage unit in the basement for each apartment. There is also through the wall A/C.