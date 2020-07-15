All apartments in New York
Find more places like 449 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
449 Washington Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

449 Washington Street

449 Washington Street · (917) 613-3875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

449 Washington Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
Amazing, chic, stylish and fully furnished Tribeca Penthouse awaits your arrival as your new home. Logically configured over 3 entire floors (the Fifth, Sixth and Terrace Floors), all accessed by a keyed elevator, this home has 1,600+ square feet of outdoor space. With oversized windows, ceiling heights ranging from 9.5 to 14 feet high and Southern, Eastern & Western exposures, the apartment is flooded with natural light.

The Sixth Floor contains your central living area which features, on the west side of this floor, an open kitchen with Viking appliances, white matte lacquer cabinets, custom Shinnok Shadow Makassar drawers and a generously-sized dining area. On the east side of this floor you will find a space designed for entertaining at it's finest an expansive living room opening to the largest terrace in the unit, boasting a barbecue, an outdoor fireplace and custom outdoor seating.

The Fifth Floor contains all 4 of your bedrooms. The master bedroom has an expansive walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and Juliette balcony. One of the bedrooms has been converted to a dual use as an office, utilizing the finest in custom cabinetry. The bathrooms feature Carrera marble, Robern uplift cabinets, radiant heated Floors, heated towel bars and Hans Grohe fittings.

The Terrace Floor contains a glass-enclosed gallery/office space centered between 2 large terraces with East and West facing views.

We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Washington Street have any available units?
449 Washington Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Washington Street have?
Some of 449 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
449 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 449 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 449 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 449 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 449 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 449 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 449 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 449 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 449 Washington Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity