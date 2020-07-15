449 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator bbq/grill

Amazing, chic, stylish and fully furnished Tribeca Penthouse awaits your arrival as your new home. Logically configured over 3 entire floors (the Fifth, Sixth and Terrace Floors), all accessed by a keyed elevator, this home has 1,600+ square feet of outdoor space. With oversized windows, ceiling heights ranging from 9.5 to 14 feet high and Southern, Eastern & Western exposures, the apartment is flooded with natural light.



The Sixth Floor contains your central living area which features, on the west side of this floor, an open kitchen with Viking appliances, white matte lacquer cabinets, custom Shinnok Shadow Makassar drawers and a generously-sized dining area. On the east side of this floor you will find a space designed for entertaining at it's finest an expansive living room opening to the largest terrace in the unit, boasting a barbecue, an outdoor fireplace and custom outdoor seating.



The Fifth Floor contains all 4 of your bedrooms. The master bedroom has an expansive walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom and Juliette balcony. One of the bedrooms has been converted to a dual use as an office, utilizing the finest in custom cabinetry. The bathrooms feature Carrera marble, Robern uplift cabinets, radiant heated Floors, heated towel bars and Hans Grohe fittings.



The Terrace Floor contains a glass-enclosed gallery/office space centered between 2 large terraces with East and West facing views.



We look forward to meeting you!