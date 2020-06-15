All apartments in New York
446 East 76th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

446 East 76th Street

446 East 76th Street · (212) 848-0486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

446 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
E 76th Street (1st Ave -York Ave***Renovated, Split 2 Bedroom w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Abundant Closet Space** Located in the heart of the UES, this apartment greets you with shiny, hardwood floors and soaring high ceilings. It has been recently renovated featuring a kitchen with new cabinets. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment. The windowed bathroom has been updated with new marble tiles, vanity lighting and storage cabinets. There are multiple large closets in the bedrooms and the living room**.pictures are of a similar 2bed**Close to everything the Upper East Side has to offer; lively restaurants and bars, great shopping and Carl Shurz park.* Sorry, No Dogs....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 East 76th Street have any available units?
446 East 76th Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 East 76th Street have?
Some of 446 East 76th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 446 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 446 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 446 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
