Amenities

granite counters dishwasher elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities elevator

Convertible 3 bedroom with 2 baths available for rent. Currently occupied. Heat, water and gas are included. Large, bright convertible home in an elevator building. Each room fits a queens size bed and furniture. Dishwasher, microwave, granite kitchen and marble bath. More pictures and a floor plan will be attached soon. Please call, email or text for a private appointment.