442 West 57th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Spacious one bedroom apartment with balcony overlooking the city in a prime Midtown West location near Columbus Circle and Central Park! Right in the heart of Hell's kitchen near all the best shopping and restaurants. This apartment features Hardwood floors throughout unit, newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, AC, tons of closet space with laundry in building. Close to major transportation. Enjoy the city views from your private balcony, everything you can ask for and more! This apartment is NO FEE ! Will not last!