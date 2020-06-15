All apartments in New York
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:57 PM

442 West 57th Street

442 West 57th Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

442 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious one bedroom apartment with balcony overlooking the city in a prime Midtown West location near Columbus Circle and Central Park! Right in the heart of Hell's kitchen near all the best shopping and restaurants. This apartment features Hardwood floors throughout unit, newly renovated kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, AC, tons of closet space with laundry in building. Close to major transportation. Enjoy the city views from your private balcony, everything you can ask for and more! This apartment is NO FEE ! Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 West 57th Street have any available units?
442 West 57th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 West 57th Street have?
Some of 442 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 442 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 442 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 442 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 442 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 442 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 442 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 West 57th Street has units with dishwashers.
