440 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

440 Riverside Drive

440 Riverside Drive · (212) 662-6421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit C · Avail. Jun 22

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
lobby
tennis court
Live in a historic LANDMARK next to COLUMBIA University in a quiet and peaceful Very Large Studio conv. 1 Br with over 2,500 Sq Ft of extra amenities. Super LOW RENT $2950 and convertible to a very confortable 1 big bedroom, currently large STUDIO with LOFT like very peaceful and very relax place, where you can use your decorative talent and add your desired CHANDELIER, a flat TV and a beautiful curtain to convert it as nice mansion unit. NEW GYM very soon

Most important super secure and quiet place and above all our building has STRONG FINANCE we have access to over 50 FREE tennis courts 2 blocks away managed perfectly by the city

Enjoy separate bedroom area, separate large KITCHEN, separate large closet room, including beautiful floors, large kitchen, large full bath and cabinets for extra space. Full service white glove building with 24 hour doorman concierge, state of the art BRAND NEW ROOF DECK with picnic area with tables and chairs, sun deck, stunning wonderful lobby in a very secure and very peaceful central location with access to all needs, contact by mail to set time to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Riverside Drive have any available units?
440 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 440 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 440 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 440 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 440 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 440 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 440 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 440 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
