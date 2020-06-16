440 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Live in a historic LANDMARK next to COLUMBIA University in a quiet and peaceful Very Large Studio conv. 1 Br with over 2,500 Sq Ft of extra amenities. Super LOW RENT $2950 and convertible to a very confortable 1 big bedroom, currently large STUDIO with LOFT like very peaceful and very relax place, where you can use your decorative talent and add your desired CHANDELIER, a flat TV and a beautiful curtain to convert it as nice mansion unit. NEW GYM very soon



Most important super secure and quiet place and above all our building has STRONG FINANCE we have access to over 50 FREE tennis courts 2 blocks away managed perfectly by the city



Enjoy separate bedroom area, separate large KITCHEN, separate large closet room, including beautiful floors, large kitchen, large full bath and cabinets for extra space. Full service white glove building with 24 hour doorman concierge, state of the art BRAND NEW ROOF DECK with picnic area with tables and chairs, sun deck, stunning wonderful lobby in a very secure and very peaceful central location with access to all needs, contact by mail to set time to see it.