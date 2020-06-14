44 West 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This beautiful Junior 1 bedroom/Alcove studio type apartment is available April 1st! Located in the heart of NYC (between 5th and 6th Avenue) in the epicenter of all that NYC has to offer, it is also conveniently located on the same block as the F & NJ path train and within 1 1/2 blocks in each direction to the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, N, W, R, A, C, E, F, F, L subway lines. Location is everything with this apartment! Within walking distance is also Union Square, Chelsea, and West Village! This clean, perfectly laid out unit is quiet and faces the back of the building. It also includes a spacious living room (11 x 11.2 ft) and bedroom (10.2 x 8.2 ft) and a Spacious closet. This unit is just 2 flights up on the 3rd floor!