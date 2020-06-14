All apartments in New York
Find more places like 44 West 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
44 West 14th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

44 West 14th Street

44 West 14th Street · (917) 848-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

44 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful Junior 1 bedroom/Alcove studio type apartment is available April 1st! Located in the heart of NYC (between 5th and 6th Avenue) in the epicenter of all that NYC has to offer, it is also conveniently located on the same block as the F & NJ path train and within 1 1/2 blocks in each direction to the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, N, W, R, A, C, E, F, F, L subway lines. Location is everything with this apartment! Within walking distance is also Union Square, Chelsea, and West Village! This clean, perfectly laid out unit is quiet and faces the back of the building. It also includes a spacious living room (11 x 11.2 ft) and bedroom (10.2 x 8.2 ft) and a Spacious closet. This unit is just 2 flights up on the 3rd floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 West 14th Street have any available units?
44 West 14th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 44 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 44 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 West 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 West 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44 West 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity