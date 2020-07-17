Amenities
UNIQUE 1 Bedroom in PRIME East Village NO FEE! - Property Id: 311143
True 1-Bedroom with windows and closets in every room. Quiet, tree-lined block in the East Village nearby to transportation, restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.
No-Fee - Top-shelf Value
Transportation
Subway L-Train at 1st Avenue
- Bedroom comfortably fits queen-sized bed
- Open-kitchen layout
- Clean white-tile Bathroom
- Closets in bedroom and living room
Live Zoom/Facetime Tours available by request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/437-e-12th-st-new-york-ny/311143
No Dogs Allowed
