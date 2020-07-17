All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

437 E 12th St

437 East 12th Street · (347) 721-5061
Location

437 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
UNIQUE 1 Bedroom in PRIME East Village NO FEE! - Property Id: 311143

True 1-Bedroom with windows and closets in every room. Quiet, tree-lined block in the East Village nearby to transportation, restaurants, nightlife, and shopping.

No-Fee - Top-shelf Value

Transportation
Subway L-Train at 1st Avenue

- Bedroom comfortably fits queen-sized bed
- Open-kitchen layout
- Clean white-tile Bathroom
- Closets in bedroom and living room

Live Zoom/Facetime Tours available by request.
Property Id 311143

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 E 12th St have any available units?
437 E 12th St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 437 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
437 E 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 E 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 437 E 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 437 E 12th St offer parking?
No, 437 E 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 437 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 437 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 437 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 437 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 E 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 E 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
