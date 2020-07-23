All apartments in New York
Last updated July 19 2020 at 3:05 AM

435 East 65th Street

435 East 65th Street · (212) 317-7873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

435 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
NEW NO FEE RENTAL LISTING! CONVERTED ONE BEDROOM!Available for rent for the first time, this spacious, extremely quiet alcove studio has been intelligently converted into a one bedroom, while still retaining a light, open feel. A wall of north-facing windows offers great light and lush garden/treetop views.The apartment is in excellent, upgraded condition and smartly furnished for all your living needs -- it is truly move-in ready! The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and excellent cabinet storage plus a pantry. The large bath is bright and clean, and contains excellent storage as well. Through the wall a/c, custom window treatments and outstanding closets (four including pantry!) complete this perfect apartment.435 East 65th Street is a well-maintained, full-service co-op with full-time doormen, live-in super and excellent staff, as well as new laundry, bike room and garden. A new, beautifully landscaped roof deck with attractive furniture and sun and shade offers an enticingly, lovely retreat. Conveniently located near Bloomingdales, Bed Bath & Beyond, Equinox and Whole Foods, it otherwise boasts some of the best shopping, restaurants, and movie theaters around! It is also near all major transportation including the F, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains, all north-south buses and the M66 and M31 crosstown buses, and offers easy access to the FDR Drive and 59th Street Bridge.THE APARTMENT IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT TO ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON VIEWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 East 65th Street have any available units?
435 East 65th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 East 65th Street have?
Some of 435 East 65th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 East 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 435 East 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 East 65th Street offers parking.
Does 435 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 435 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 435 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 East 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
