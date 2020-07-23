Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking bike storage garage media room

NEW NO FEE RENTAL LISTING! CONVERTED ONE BEDROOM!Available for rent for the first time, this spacious, extremely quiet alcove studio has been intelligently converted into a one bedroom, while still retaining a light, open feel. A wall of north-facing windows offers great light and lush garden/treetop views.The apartment is in excellent, upgraded condition and smartly furnished for all your living needs -- it is truly move-in ready! The large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, and excellent cabinet storage plus a pantry. The large bath is bright and clean, and contains excellent storage as well. Through the wall a/c, custom window treatments and outstanding closets (four including pantry!) complete this perfect apartment.435 East 65th Street is a well-maintained, full-service co-op with full-time doormen, live-in super and excellent staff, as well as new laundry, bike room and garden. A new, beautifully landscaped roof deck with attractive furniture and sun and shade offers an enticingly, lovely retreat. Conveniently located near Bloomingdales, Bed Bath & Beyond, Equinox and Whole Foods, it otherwise boasts some of the best shopping, restaurants, and movie theaters around! It is also near all major transportation including the F, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains, all north-south buses and the M66 and M31 crosstown buses, and offers easy access to the FDR Drive and 59th Street Bridge.THE APARTMENT IS VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW. CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT TO ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON VIEWING.