434 East 72nd Street

This apartment is less than a five-minute walk to Hospital for Special Surgery, Cornell Medical Center, Sloan Kettering, and others so it would be a great fit for new residents.



The unit is large enough to fit both a futon and bed and it has a full closet so space hasn't been an issue. The building is located on 72nd and 1st Ave, which is a block away from the new Q station on 72nd and 2nd Ave (less than a five-minute walk). The area has several restaurants within a block distance, a grocery store on the same block, and a dry-cleaners on the main floor of the building, which has been extremely convenient. Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed in the building. MANAR15306