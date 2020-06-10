All apartments in New York
Location

434 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This apartment is less than a five-minute walk to Hospital for Special Surgery, Cornell Medical Center, Sloan Kettering, and others so it would be a great fit for new residents.

The unit is large enough to fit both a futon and bed and it has a full closet so space hasn't been an issue. The building is located on 72nd and 1st Ave, which is a block away from the new Q station on 72nd and 2nd Ave (less than a five-minute walk). The area has several restaurants within a block distance, a grocery store on the same block, and a dry-cleaners on the main floor of the building, which has been extremely convenient. Unfortunately, dogs are not allowed in the building. MANAR15306

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 East 72nd Street have any available units?
434 East 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 434 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 434 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 434 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 East 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 East 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
