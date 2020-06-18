All apartments in New York
434 E 83rd St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

434 E 83rd St

434 East 83rd Street · (347) 427-5396
Location

434 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Gorgeous, renovated, and sunlit Studio, 1 bathroom apartment in Yorkville.

Did you know NYC's smallest landmark is a cast-iron clock on 1501 Third Avenue between 84th and 85th Street, right down the street.

Key Features:
- Two blocks from Two Little Red Hens and the Penrose and many more dining options
- This apartment has modern finished, including recessed lighting
- 0.3 miles from Q train at 86th St Station
- Separate kitchen and living area
- Modern Appliances
- Second floor walk up

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- Floor Through
- Fully Renovated

Building Features:
- Laundry
- Live-in super

Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Balcony in Unit
- Central Cooling/Heating
- Dishwasher
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5655827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E 83rd St have any available units?
434 E 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 E 83rd St have?
Some of 434 E 83rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 E 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
434 E 83rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E 83rd St pet-friendly?
No, 434 E 83rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 434 E 83rd St offer parking?
No, 434 E 83rd St does not offer parking.
Does 434 E 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 E 83rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E 83rd St have a pool?
No, 434 E 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 434 E 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 434 E 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 E 83rd St has units with dishwashers.
