434 E 83rd St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Gorgeous, renovated, and sunlit Studio, 1 bathroom apartment in Yorkville.
Did you know NYC's smallest landmark is a cast-iron clock on 1501 Third Avenue between 84th and 85th Street, right down the street.
Key Features:
- Two blocks from Two Little Red Hens and the Penrose and many more dining options
- This apartment has modern finished, including recessed lighting
- 0.3 miles from Q train at 86th St Station
- Separate kitchen and living area
- Modern Appliances
- Second floor walk up
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Need To Know:
- Floor Through
- Fully Renovated
Building Features:
- Laundry
- Live-in super
Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Balcony in Unit
- Central Cooling/Heating
- Dishwasher
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5655827)