434 E 83rd St

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment.



Gorgeous, renovated, and sunlit Studio, 1 bathroom apartment in Yorkville.



Did you know NYC's smallest landmark is a cast-iron clock on 1501 Third Avenue between 84th and 85th Street, right down the street.



Key Features:

- Two blocks from Two Little Red Hens and the Penrose and many more dining options

- This apartment has modern finished, including recessed lighting

- 0.3 miles from Q train at 86th St Station

- Separate kitchen and living area

- Modern Appliances

- Second floor walk up



Need To Know:

- Floor Through

- Fully Renovated



Building Features:

- Laundry

- Live-in super



Unit Amenities:

- Hardwood floors

- Balcony in Unit

- Central Cooling/Heating

- Dishwasher

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Natural Light

- Microwave

- Stainless steel appliances



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5655827)