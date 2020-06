Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom with 2 Full Bath which includes an Washer/Dryer IN UNIT!!! Each windowed bedroom can full fit a queen/full bed with furniture and has a large closet. Kitchen has Full sized Stainless Appliances including a dishwasher. Living room space is large and bright comfortable for 4 people and more! Additional features include high Ceilings, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Located in a well kept PET FRIENDLY building on a nice UES block.