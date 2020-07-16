431 West 22nd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



NO FEE Beautifully Renovated Studio + Loft in the Heart of Chelsea! Now Offering 1 Month Free + No Security Deposit!



Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!



Move right in to this charming, beautifully renovated studio + loft on a picturesque tree-lined street, just steps from the Highline. The unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm, including an exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace. The unit also features vaulted ceilings and a lofted sleeping area for extra space. Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- Hardwood floors

- Quartz counters

- Unique exposed brick detail

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted



No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! Schedule an appointment today!



* Rent advertised is net effective rent for 1 month free on 10 month lease

* Images are for sample purposes only and reflect a unit in the building with similar layout