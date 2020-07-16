431 West 22nd Street

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
NO FEE Beautifully Renovated Studio + Loft in the Heart of Chelsea! Now Offering 1 Month Free + No Security Deposit!
Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!
Move right in to this charming, beautifully renovated studio + loft on a picturesque tree-lined street, just steps from the Highline. The unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm, including an exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace. The unit also features vaulted ceilings and a lofted sleeping area for extra space. Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.
Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Hardwood floors
- Quartz counters
- Unique exposed brick detail
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted
No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! Schedule an appointment today!
* Rent advertised is net effective rent for 1 month free on 10 month lease
* Images are for sample purposes only and reflect a unit in the building with similar layout