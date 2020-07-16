All apartments in New York
431 West 22nd Street

431 West 22nd Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A-1F · Avail. now

$2,430

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

NO FEE Beautifully Renovated Studio + Loft in the Heart of Chelsea! Now Offering 1 Month Free + No Security Deposit!

Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!

Move right in to this charming, beautifully renovated studio + loft on a picturesque tree-lined street, just steps from the Highline. The unit boasts a brand new kitchen, modern bathroom and lots of pre-war charm, including an exposed brick wall and decorative fireplace. The unit also features vaulted ceilings and a lofted sleeping area for extra space. Chelsea Market, all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and the A, C, E subway lines are all just a short walk away.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Hardwood floors
- Quartz counters
- Unique exposed brick detail
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted

No Security Deposit- this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! Schedule an appointment today!

* Rent advertised is net effective rent for 1 month free on 10 month lease
* Images are for sample purposes only and reflect a unit in the building with similar layout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 West 22nd Street have any available units?
431 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 431 West 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 431 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 431 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 431 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 431 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
