Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
994 Apartments For Rent Near City
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
28 Units Available
Morningside Heights
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$3,315
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,685
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1174 sqft
High-rise apartment homes in the heart of Manhattan. Brand new units with extra storage. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Residents get access to a yoga studio and game room. Close to Central Park.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
47 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,792
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,527
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,424
1018 sqft
These elegant, pet-friendly apartments boast a pre-war look and feel, yet offer a lifestyle that is decidedly 21st-century. Apartment custom finishes include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and Euro-style cabinetry, pre-war-style marble baths.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
16 Units Available
Upper West Side
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,384
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,597
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
18 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,886
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,908
1097 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Last updated July 15 at 09:34 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
222 W80
222 W 80th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,600
3 Bedrooms
$14,950
222 W80 is a boutique-size residence with the amenities program of a much larger building the percentage of square-footage dedicated to them is unprecedented.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Central Park
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$1,970
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,009
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:25 AM
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,861
1 Bedroom
$4,057
2 Bedrooms
$6,087
Located at 250 West 93rd Street, The Melar is a 22-story property offering 143 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
Last updated July 13 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Harlem
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In Manhattan's enviable Upper East Side, this pre-war building offers residents restored interiors, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman all in a smoke-free building. Steps from Central Park with three subway lines nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 02:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 East 89th Street is a rare opportunity for pre-war rental living in the heart of the Upper East Side.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
2 Units Available
Harlem
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,104
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building has pristine lobby, bronze statues, and elegant decor. Units feature hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and tons of sunlight. Located just minutes from the one-train and the River Cliff.
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Last updated June 17 at 09:10 PM
1 Unit Available
The Ross
153 E 165th St, Bronx, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
Just off the Grand Concourse near the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Smoke-free building with on-site laundry facilities. Heat, hot water, and gas included. Once home to Babe Ruth.
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
4 Units Available
Upper West Side
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,883
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,297
1515 sqft
Located a block from Central Park at Columbus Avenue at 95th Street, West Side Marquis is an ideal place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:49 PM
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Bruckner Blvd
25 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY
Studio
$2,350
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoBro Luxury Units in Mott Haven - Property Id: 271194 Virtual Tours Now Available Schedule a tour: calendly.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
247 West 87th street
247 West 87th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Double corner unit,W/D, 24H DM, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 274115 Bright double corner unit, 4 Spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Large living room with dining area, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and dryer in
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
247 West 87street
247 W 87th St, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,500
2523 sqft
Duplex home, W?D, Terrace, 24H DM, Pool, Gym - Property Id: 274114 Massive duplex home with private terrace of 400 sf, Totally renovated 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms, Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Washer and dryer in unit, Wood
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
East Harlem
1399 Park Avenue
1399 Park Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Advertised net rent effective on a 13-month lease with 1-month free. Gross rent: $16,195[Photos are not of the actual apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
736 West 187th Street
736 West 187th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE. Available August 1st. Exquisite condo living at your finger tips! Envision yourself walking into this bright and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath modern home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
603 West 148th Street
603 West 148th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
No Brokers Fee Building requires 24 hrs notice for scheduling appointments. Located in the heart of Hamilton Heights, this spacious two bedroom, two bathroom condo residence is now available as a rental.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
134 East 93rd Street
134 East 93rd Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
NO FEE!! Best three-bedroom three-bathroom home with open city views in a top Carnegie Hill prewar-inspired condominium.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.