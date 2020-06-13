/
106 Apartments for rent in Lodi, NJ📍
Lodi
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Lodi
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.
Lodi
20 Columbia Ln
20 Columbia Lane, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
WELL KEPT SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN PRIVATE TWO FAMILY HOME. LARGE LIVING ROOM, MODERN EAT-IN-KITCHEN, BR,BR, FULL BATH. CLOSE TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION, CENTER OF TOWN AND MINUTES TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT.
Lodi
364 Church St Apt B
364 Church St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Lodi
30 Clark St Apt A
30 Clark St, Lodi, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Lodi! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Lodi
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops
Lodi
225 ROOSEVELT AVE
225 Roosevelt Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This 2 Family home is in a quiet corner lot with close proximity to schools, house of worship, shopping, public transportation, and Westmont Station. This well maintained second floor unit has 3 great size bedrooms with 1 Full BTH, LR and Kitchen.
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Hasbrouch Heights
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Maywood
Essex Gardens
15 Essex Ct, Maywood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Essex Gardens is a park-like community in North Jersey featuring spacious apartments with private entrances and abundant natural light. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of NYC bus line just steps from your door.
Hasbrouch Heights
122 Charlton Ave Apt B
122 Charlton Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Lodi
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
Garfield
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625 Property Id 225625 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841416)
324 Midland Ave
324 Midland Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs.
29 1st Street - 602
29 1st Street, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1091 sqft
The Marquee Apartments include Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Floor-Plans with Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-Tops, Jacuzzi Tubs in Master Suite, Washer/Dryer in each unit, Indoor Garage Assigned Parking, and Elevators.
Garfield
325 PALISADE AVE
325 Palisade Avenue, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
631 sqft
Welcome home to the historic Trolley House Lofts in the heart of Jersey City Heights. You’ll love entertaining in this perfectly laid-out open floor plan condo with 12 ft. high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and beautiful hardwood floors.
329 ESSEX ST
329 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,175
Large studio apt conveniently located across from the Hackensack University Medical Center.
Garfield
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
