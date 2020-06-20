430 Convent Avenue

Amenities

Dreamy 1br/1ba with private garden in a beautifully renovated brownstone. Located in the heart of the landmarked Hamilton Heights historic district on leafy Convent Avenue, this private oasis is just two blocks from the A/B/C/D at 145th Street, and enjoys a bevy of local conveniences and delights -- laundromat, dry cleaner, and supermarket are all two blocks away. The restaurants and bars of Broadway are close at hand, as are the neighborhood's many community gardens and the footpaths of Riverside Park.



Recently renovated, the unit features a private entrance with foyer + storage closet, an open floorplan with a spacious, well-equipped kitchen (including dishwasher), and a queen size bedroom with double-wide closet, giving onto the west-facing private garden and patio. Light and air flow easily through the space, which has been meticulously designed and maintained by the owners, who occupy the triplex above. You can look forward to warm communication and a true sense of home in this special spot.



The unit is available from June 1, furnished or unfurnished, according to the tenant's taste. Showing by video tour or virtual open house only at this time. No smoking building, pets considered case-by-case. No broker fee.,Welcome home to your sunny Garden Oasis!



Be the first to live in this bright, cheery, freshly-renovated one bedroom apartment, with a private garden, located on the fabled and picturesque Convent Avenue. Just a two minute walk to the A,B,C,D, trains, and surrounded by a booming culinary and cultural scene, this home is perfectly placed in the heart of Sugar Hill in Hamilton Heights, a landmarked district boasting some of Harlem's richest history and its most magnificent turn-of-the-century homes.



Enter through your own private entrance in a historic limestone townhouse to find a sunny 720sf one bedroom with 9-foot ceilings! Large eastern-facing windows amply light the spacious living room and kitchen, which features brand new appliances including a dishwasher. Proceed through the corridor past your linen closet, to a large, windowed bathroom, which again is all brand new!



Finally, you arrive in the generous and sunny master bedroom, which enjoys a huge western-facing window and a windowed door that leads to your own nearly 400sf garden, with a wooden deck and picket fence. Enjoy quiet relaxation both inside and outside the bedroom, as you face a leafy, sun-dappled courtyard with its own southern exposure.



Nestled in in the heart of one of Harlem's most historic neighborhoods, beauty abounds in this lovely home. Get to midtown in 15 minutes, or take a stroll to explore the neighborhood's array of amazing new eateries, cafes, and parks. Enjoy Sugar Hill's tree-lined streets with world famous architecture, chirping birds, and kindly neighbors -- or take a walk, run, or ride through nearby Riverside Park! Whatever your lifestyle may be, this beautiful home and exciting neighborhood are a perfect fit!