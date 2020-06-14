All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

43 WOOSTER STREET

43 Wooster Street · (212) 582-7777
Location

43 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$12,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Rarely available amazing 2000 SF 2.5Br/2Ba/home office loft with keyed-elevator and private storage room. N/E facing large corner living room with WBFP, sun flooded though oversize windows, high ceilings, large open granite kitchen with - Fisher and Paykel double DW, subzero refrigerator and wine cooler, Viking range and Miele W/D in the unit. Oversized master bedroom with special soundproof windows, walk in closet, en-suite steam shower and kohler soaking tub. Specious 2nd/guest bedroom with electronic remote blinds. Home office could be used as 3rd bedroom. Beautiful boutique pre-war loft condominium with artistic and modern interior design situated in the heart of prime SoHo, offering a full time doorman and high level of service, video security through the keyed elevator enter directly into this expansive downtown haven. There are two apartments per floor which gives the feeling of exclusivity and privacy that is unparalleled elsewhere. Excellent location in the heart of Soho between Grand and Broome Streets, residences at 43 Wooster has unparalleled access to the endless boutiques, art galleries, shops and restaurants that is Soho.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 WOOSTER STREET have any available units?
43 WOOSTER STREET has a unit available for $12,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 WOOSTER STREET have?
Some of 43 WOOSTER STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 WOOSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43 WOOSTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 WOOSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43 WOOSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 WOOSTER STREET offer parking?
No, 43 WOOSTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43 WOOSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 WOOSTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 WOOSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 43 WOOSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43 WOOSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 43 WOOSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43 WOOSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 WOOSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
