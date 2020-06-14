43 WOOSTER STREET

Amenities

Rarely available amazing 2000 SF 2.5Br/2Ba/home office loft with keyed-elevator and private storage room. N/E facing large corner living room with WBFP, sun flooded though oversize windows, high ceilings, large open granite kitchen with - Fisher and Paykel double DW, subzero refrigerator and wine cooler, Viking range and Miele W/D in the unit. Oversized master bedroom with special soundproof windows, walk in closet, en-suite steam shower and kohler soaking tub. Specious 2nd/guest bedroom with electronic remote blinds. Home office could be used as 3rd bedroom. Beautiful boutique pre-war loft condominium with artistic and modern interior design situated in the heart of prime SoHo, offering a full time doorman and high level of service, video security through the keyed elevator enter directly into this expansive downtown haven. There are two apartments per floor which gives the feeling of exclusivity and privacy that is unparalleled elsewhere. Excellent location in the heart of Soho between Grand and Broome Streets, residences at 43 Wooster has unparalleled access to the endless boutiques, art galleries, shops and restaurants that is Soho.