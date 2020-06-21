All apartments in New York
427 E 74th St E1
427 E 74th St E1

427 East 74th Street · (281) 763-9523
Location

427 East 74th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit E1 · Avail. now

$2,554

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun Kissed 1BR+Private Patio in the UES - Property Id: 288927

Available Immediately~UES

*1 MONTH FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT

This is a great 1 bedroom in the UES. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern white appliances+dishwasher, a marble bath and your very own private patio.

*Listed rent is the net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $2750

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Property Id 288927

(RLNE5812949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 E 74th St E1 have any available units?
427 E 74th St E1 has a unit available for $2,554 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 E 74th St E1 have?
Some of 427 E 74th St E1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 E 74th St E1 currently offering any rent specials?
427 E 74th St E1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 E 74th St E1 pet-friendly?
No, 427 E 74th St E1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 427 E 74th St E1 offer parking?
No, 427 E 74th St E1 does not offer parking.
Does 427 E 74th St E1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 E 74th St E1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 E 74th St E1 have a pool?
No, 427 E 74th St E1 does not have a pool.
Does 427 E 74th St E1 have accessible units?
No, 427 E 74th St E1 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 E 74th St E1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 E 74th St E1 has units with dishwashers.
