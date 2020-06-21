427 E 74th St E1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Sun Kissed 1BR+Private Patio in the UES - Property Id: 288927



Available Immediately~UES



*1 MONTH FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT



This is a great 1 bedroom in the UES. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern white appliances+dishwasher, a marble bath and your very own private patio.



*Listed rent is the net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $2750



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288927

