Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

421 West 57th Street

421 West 57th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

421 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
421 West 57th Street Apt 3C - See Video Tour

Your new home features: Hardwood floors through out, Loft style 10ft ceilings, an updated open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. The living room is spacious and can fit a full size couch, coffee table, entertainment system, desk, book case and a dinning table. The split queen sized bedroom faces the rear of the building and is quiet. There are three good size closets with over head storage and a custom wardrobe.The building has a laundry, live in super, bike and storage cages for a separate fee. Sorry No Pets Allowed :(

Just a short distance to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Central Park, Time Warner Center, Alvin Ailey, Fordham University, John Jay College, and Columbus Circle. Trains, A, C, B, D, 1, 9, N, R and Buses M11, M7, M104 and M57 a short distance away for your convenience.

I live and specialize in the neighborhood #mrmidtownwest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 West 57th Street have any available units?
421 West 57th Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 421 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 421 West 57th Street offer parking?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 421 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 West 57th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 West 57th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
