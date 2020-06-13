Amenities

421 West 57th Street Apt 3C - See Video Tour



Your new home features: Hardwood floors through out, Loft style 10ft ceilings, an updated open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar. The living room is spacious and can fit a full size couch, coffee table, entertainment system, desk, book case and a dinning table. The split queen sized bedroom faces the rear of the building and is quiet. There are three good size closets with over head storage and a custom wardrobe.The building has a laundry, live in super, bike and storage cages for a separate fee. Sorry No Pets Allowed :(



Just a short distance to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Central Park, Time Warner Center, Alvin Ailey, Fordham University, John Jay College, and Columbus Circle. Trains, A, C, B, D, 1, 9, N, R and Buses M11, M7, M104 and M57 a short distance away for your convenience.



