414 East 88th Street

Please email for an apt video! This bright and cheery studio is located 3 flights up in a well maintained coop building with laundry. Apartment faces south and gets great sunlight. Features include: hardwood floors, separate open kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, large main room that will easily fit a queen sized bed and full living room furniture, high ceilings, two large closet plus an overhead closet space. This is a fantastic deal for this apt! Avail for an August 1 lease start date. Sorry, no pets and very easy board approval.