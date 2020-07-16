All apartments in New York
Find more places like 414 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
414 East 88th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

414 East 88th Street

414 East 88th Street · (212) 768-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

414 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Please email for an apt video! This bright and cheery studio is located 3 flights up in a well maintained coop building with laundry. Apartment faces south and gets great sunlight. Features include: hardwood floors, separate open kitchen with great cabinet and counter space, large main room that will easily fit a queen sized bed and full living room furniture, high ceilings, two large closet plus an overhead closet space. This is a fantastic deal for this apt! Avail for an August 1 lease start date. Sorry, no pets and very easy board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 East 88th Street have any available units?
414 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 414 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
414 East 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 414 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 414 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 414 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 414 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 East 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 East 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 414 East 88th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity