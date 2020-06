414 EAST 77TH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

NEW TO THE MARKET. THIS FANTASTIC STUDIO ON 77TH AND 1ST. HAS HIGH CEILINGS, AN ARCHED ENTRANCE THAT SEPARATES THE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA GIVING IT A 1BR FEEL. THE SUNNY LIVING AREA HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, IS SPACIOUS WITH 2 CLOSETS AND OVERHEAD COMPARTMENTS. THERE'S AN ELEVATOR AND LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. WE COVER GAS, HEAT, AND HOT WATER. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW Q TRAIN, 2ND AVENUE LINE. CALL OR TEXT ALEX AT 347-219-1297 AND SCHEDULE TIME TO SEE THIS PLACE BEFORE IT'S GONE. RM43786