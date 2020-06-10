412 East 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Large and gut renovated one bedroom home was designed to create a beautiful marriage of rustic and modern look to appeal all the tastes and lifestyles .The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counter top ,a dishwasher,microwave, full fridge and ample of storage space. The bedroom is large and boasts two closets with more storage space above them and has Two windows .The Living room with an open views is large with two x-posed brick walls which make it very charming and the two windows allow a lot of light .Hardwood floors throughout the home . There are one and half bathrooms and both features new subway tiles . The bathroom is windowed with a bathtub. There is also a washer dryer in the apartment .The apartment is located on the second floor ( 1 flight up) of a very well kept building, close to transportation ,Tompkins Square Park, some of the best restaurants and bars. Pets are welcome . Won't last.