New York, NY
412 East 9th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

412 East 9th Street

412 East 9th Street · (212) 521-5765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Large and gut renovated one bedroom home was designed to create a beautiful marriage of rustic and modern look to appeal all the tastes and lifestyles .The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counter top ,a dishwasher,microwave, full fridge and ample of storage space. The bedroom is large and boasts two closets with more storage space above them and has Two windows .The Living room with an open views is large with two x-posed brick walls which make it very charming and the two windows allow a lot of light .Hardwood floors throughout the home . There are one and half bathrooms and both features new subway tiles . The bathroom is windowed with a bathtub. There is also a washer dryer in the apartment .The apartment is located on the second floor ( 1 flight up) of a very well kept building, close to transportation ,Tompkins Square Park, some of the best restaurants and bars. Pets are welcome . Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 East 9th Street have any available units?
412 East 9th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 East 9th Street have?
Some of 412 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 East 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 412 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 412 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 412 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
