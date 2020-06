Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

Welcome home!



This is a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath that was originally a Large one bed combined with a EXTRA large studio! Standing at 1400 sq. ft. this unit has been recently renovated, with custom made California closets and newly polished floors. The building is a 24/7 doorman building with full service. The building is on lovely east 55th, tree lined block that offers all the quiet comforts of Sutton Place.



The photos do not do this unit justice, come and see it today!



Contact Clyde for any questions and if you'd like me to send you another beautiful no fee units of this caliber!