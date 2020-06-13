All apartments in New York
410 East 59th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:19 PM

410 East 59th Street

410 East 59th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

410 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Midtown East two bedroom located at Sutton Place. This apartment is in a PRIME location-just minutes from the 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W,F, and the Roosevelt Island tram, as well as major shopping at Trader Joes across the street, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, and H&M! FLOOR THROUGH unit in a well-maintained building with just two apartments per floor. This BRIGHT and SUNNY apartment with northern exposure and views of the midtown bridge. has a very functional and spacious with winged. There is A Queen-sized bedroom and en-suite updated bathroom and lots of closet space. There is a renovated separate, windowed kitchen with a DISHWASHER, and classic cabinetry. The living room can fit a medium sized couch, dining table or desk, and additional furniture. There is a cleaners right downstairs, a small garden, and parking nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 East 59th Street have any available units?
410 East 59th Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 410 East 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 East 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 East 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 East 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 East 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 410 East 59th Street does offer parking.
Does 410 East 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 East 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 East 59th Street have a pool?
No, 410 East 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 East 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 East 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 East 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 East 59th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 East 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 East 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
