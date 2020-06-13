410 East 59th Street

Amenities

Midtown East two bedroom located at Sutton Place. This apartment is in a PRIME location-just minutes from the 4,5,6,N,Q,R,W,F, and the Roosevelt Island tram, as well as major shopping at Trader Joes across the street, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, and H&M! FLOOR THROUGH unit in a well-maintained building with just two apartments per floor. This BRIGHT and SUNNY apartment with northern exposure and views of the midtown bridge. has a very functional and spacious with winged. There is A Queen-sized bedroom and en-suite updated bathroom and lots of closet space. There is a renovated separate, windowed kitchen with a DISHWASHER, and classic cabinetry. The living room can fit a medium sized couch, dining table or desk, and additional furniture. There is a cleaners right downstairs, a small garden, and parking nearby.