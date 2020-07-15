All apartments in New York
Find more places like 41-04 27th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
41-04 27th St.
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

41-04 27th St.

41 W 27th St · (609) 709-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

41 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
new construction
SPONSOR UNIT NO CONDO APPROVAL! Brand New! Huge Space!! True 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom apartment in a New Construction featuring a Private Balcony, Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Nest Thermostat System, Built-in Bluetooth Speakers, and a King and Queen Sized Bedroom with a Walk-in Closet!Enjoy great living space, awesome natural light and sparkly new modern finishes in this new mint apartment!This gorgeous unit is located on the 2nd floor of a newly constructed building, featuring a virtual doorman, fingerprint keyless entry technology, beautiful lobby and an elevator. Get to Midtown in just 1 stop! Located in Long Island City one block away from the Queensboro Plaza and Queens Plaza NRW-EM-7 Trains!**Area**Birch Coffee*The Baroness Bar and Kitchen*Etto Espresso Bar*Baker House Market*House Of Thai*Chip NYC*R&M Grocery*Express Mart*Alma Gourmet*Crescent Grill*RESOBOX*Levante Bar*Plaza MarketA block away from N/W/7/R/E/M trains, the Q32/Q60/Q101/Q102/Q67/Q66Q39/Q69 bus lines and Citi Bike!****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-04 27th St. have any available units?
41-04 27th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41-04 27th St. have?
Some of 41-04 27th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-04 27th St. currently offering any rent specials?
41-04 27th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-04 27th St. pet-friendly?
No, 41-04 27th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41-04 27th St. offer parking?
No, 41-04 27th St. does not offer parking.
Does 41-04 27th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41-04 27th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-04 27th St. have a pool?
No, 41-04 27th St. does not have a pool.
Does 41-04 27th St. have accessible units?
No, 41-04 27th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41-04 27th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41-04 27th St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 41-04 27th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity