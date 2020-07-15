41-04 27th St.

Amenities

SPONSOR UNIT NO CONDO APPROVAL! Brand New! Huge Space!! True 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom apartment in a New Construction featuring a Private Balcony, Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Nest Thermostat System, Built-in Bluetooth Speakers, and a King and Queen Sized Bedroom with a Walk-in Closet!Enjoy great living space, awesome natural light and sparkly new modern finishes in this new mint apartment!This gorgeous unit is located on the 2nd floor of a newly constructed building, featuring a virtual doorman, fingerprint keyless entry technology, beautiful lobby and an elevator. Get to Midtown in just 1 stop! Located in Long Island City one block away from the Queensboro Plaza and Queens Plaza NRW-EM-7 Trains!**Area**Birch Coffee*The Baroness Bar and Kitchen*Etto Espresso Bar*Baker House Market*House Of Thai*Chip NYC*R&M Grocery*Express Mart*Alma Gourmet*Crescent Grill*RESOBOX*Levante Bar*Plaza MarketA block away from N/W/7/R/E/M trains, the Q32/Q60/Q101/Q102/Q67/Q66Q39/Q69 bus lines and Citi Bike!****IMPORTANT NOTE*** If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.