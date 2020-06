Amenities

CALL JOE FOR A SHOW! RENOVATED, SPACIOUS AND SUNNY 2BR IN THE HEART OF WEST HARLEM! A MUST SEE! Just a few blocks North of the 125th Express stop, this well appointed two bedroom is bright, spacious and located in a clean and well maintained building. Quiet charming convenient to Columbia University and City College -- this one is a winner!Apartment features:- Clean and Fresh Upgrade!- BRIGHT! BRIGHT! BRIGHT!- Stainless appliances- Granite counter top/ breakfast bar! - Fantastic open layout- Beautiful French Doors- Great Storage- LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!ACT FAST - WONT LAST!