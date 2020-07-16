406 West 45th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator hot tub

Architecturally distinct this loft, located in a boutique condominium at the crossroads of two vibrant neighborhoods, is now available. From the moment you enter this property you will feel just how special it is. The elements of its carriage house past such as 11-foot Timber beamed ceilings, exposed brick and industrial steel beam marry beautifully with modern day finishes of solid oak hardwood floors and double pane casement windows with striking city views.The master bedrooms is replete with an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, generous closet space, north facing window with city views and a skylight. The second bedroom rivals the master in size and finishes and is multifunctional as a guest room or a home office.The modern open kitchen with Sub Zero, Viking and Bosch appliances, stone top island and plenty of storage is offset from the living room offering you a defined dining area within the grand living space. Both bathrooms offer up spa features such as rain-fall shower heads and Italian vanities. Finishing out this stunning property is a Bosch washer/dryer and central air conditioning and heat. The Thorndale Condominium is a full -service elevator building with only 21 units offering a live in super, part time doorman, stunning common rooftop deck with endless views, a dedicated storage unit, bike and package room. There is even a refrigerated storage area for perishable deliveries.