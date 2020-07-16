All apartments in New York
Find more places like 406 West 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
406 West 45th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

406 West 45th Street

406 West 45th Street · (646) 522-6981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

406 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$6,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
hot tub
Architecturally distinct this loft, located in a boutique condominium at the crossroads of two vibrant neighborhoods, is now available. From the moment you enter this property you will feel just how special it is. The elements of its carriage house past such as 11-foot Timber beamed ceilings, exposed brick and industrial steel beam marry beautifully with modern day finishes of solid oak hardwood floors and double pane casement windows with striking city views.The master bedrooms is replete with an en-suite bathroom with double vanity, generous closet space, north facing window with city views and a skylight. The second bedroom rivals the master in size and finishes and is multifunctional as a guest room or a home office.The modern open kitchen with Sub Zero, Viking and Bosch appliances, stone top island and plenty of storage is offset from the living room offering you a defined dining area within the grand living space. Both bathrooms offer up spa features such as rain-fall shower heads and Italian vanities. Finishing out this stunning property is a Bosch washer/dryer and central air conditioning and heat. The Thorndale Condominium is a full -service elevator building with only 21 units offering a live in super, part time doorman, stunning common rooftop deck with endless views, a dedicated storage unit, bike and package room. There is even a refrigerated storage area for perishable deliveries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 West 45th Street have any available units?
406 West 45th Street has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 West 45th Street have?
Some of 406 West 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 406 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 406 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 West 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 406 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 406 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 406 West 45th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Somerset
1365 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity