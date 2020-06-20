All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

40 West 22nd Street

40 West 22nd Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

40 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$25,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

This spectacular full-floor loft, located in the heart of vibrant Flatiron, is an extraordinary find. Expansive space comprised of approximately 4,100 sqft, astonishing 10'3' ceiling heights, rarely available 360-degree views and ample wall space for art -- enables ample versatility to create the light-filled home of your dreams. The key-locked elevator door opens into a gracious foyer, dividing the living/dining room/entertainment space from the bedroom wings.

To the South, lies the dramatic and sun-drenched Great Room. Comprised of a chef's kitchen, with state-of-the-art appliances, and a stunning living/dining space, this room features 11' windows on the South, East, and West exhibiting open city views. Appliances in the kitchen include a Viking range and hood, a seamlessly integrated Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and two wine refrigerators. Within, the Great Room (approx. 48' x 28') provides an amazing backdrop for serene yet luxurious entertainment and living.

In between the great room and private bedroom wing is the entertainment space that unfolds into a den/media room (and easily converted into a 5th bedroom); powder room, and an interior office with en-suite bath. A 4th bedroom with an en-suite bathroom appears across from the laundry room equipped with fully vented Bosch washer/dryers, and two large walk-in closets.

Traveling North back through the foyer, you enter the private bedroom wing, which includes two bedrooms, with a shared full bath, and the master suite. The enormous light washed master suite, situated privately in the NW corner of the apartment, includes an oversized bathroom with a Calcutta Gold marble double vanity and floor, double glass-walled shower, and ample hidden storage. Within the suite is also a windowed, walk-in closet, fully outfitted by Custom Closets.

The current layout is configured as a 4 bed/4.5 bath, with a den/media room and office, but can easily be re-envisioned as a 5 or 6 bedroom. All baths, excluding the office and powder, have radiant heated floors, Waterworks fixtures, and Duravit toilets.

Situated on the 9th floor of the building, 40 West 22nd Street is a 12 story Neo-Renaissance facade co-op building consisting of 14 units.
This boutique building is located in one of the most sophisticated neighborhoods - Flatiron, surrounded by Union Square, Madison Square Park, NoMad and Chelsea,Located in the heart of Flatiron, close to Madison Square Park, Chelsea, and Union Square, this impressively renovated 4,100 sq ft (approximate gross) full floor loft residence awaits. Upon stepping into the spacious entrance foyer from the key locked elevator, you experience the glorious light spanning the divide between the living/entertaining space and the bedroom wing. To the south, lies the dramatic 44' x 28' (approx.) great room. Comprised of a chef's kitchen, with brand new state-of-the-art appliances, and a gracious living/dining space, this room features 11 windows on the South, East, and Western exposures, providing open city views and a backdrop for infinite design potential. Appliances in the kitchen include a Viking range and hood (vented to the outside), a seamlessly integrated Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero refrigerator and two wine refrigerators.

Just off the entertainment space, lies a media room/5th bedroom, powder room, and office with en-suite bath. Moving down the hall, a laundry room (with fully vented Bosch washer/dryer), two large walk-in closets, and a 4th bedroom with an en-suite bathroom appears.

Passing north back through the foyer, you enter the private bedroom wing, which includes two bedrooms, shared full bathroom, and the master suite. The expansive master suite, situated privately in the corner of the apartment, includes an oversized bathroom with a Calcutta Gold marble double vanity and floor, double glass-walled shower, and ample hidden storage. Within the suite is also a windowed, walk-in closet, fully outfitted by California Closets.

The current layout is configured as a 4 bed/4.5 bath, with a media room and office, but can easily be re-envisioned as a 5 or 6 bedroom. All baths (excluding the office and powder) have radiant heated floors, Waterworks fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Ceiling heights of up to 10'3' with rarely available 360-degree views and ample wall space for art, make this 9th floor loft an extraordinary find.

The building is attended weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and building manager is glad to assist with nearly every need, including accepting packages.

Please note the furniture is provided for staging purposes only, loft will be delivered unfurnished. Available immediately.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 West 22nd Street have any available units?
40 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 40 West 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 40 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 West 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 40 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 40 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
