WOW*Fully Furnished Charming 2 Loft style Bedrooms on Clinton St of LES*Amazing Deal!



This fully furnished & Lofted 2 Bedrooms is ideally located in well maintained building at 40 Clinton Street/ Stanton Street.



Renovated, bright and tastefully designed only one flight up two bedrooms featuring high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, all windowed rooms, open style kitchen with breakfast bar, full bathroom with tub & 2 Equal Size Bedrooms with Sleeping Lofts! Close to Grocery Store, Laundromats, restaurants, bars, shopping, parks and Public Transportation (F,J,M,Z Trains) & East Village!



Amazing Deal! Available immediately!