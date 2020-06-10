All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 Clinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 Clinton Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

40 Clinton Street

40 Clinton Street · (212) 994-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

40 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW*Fully Furnished Charming 2 Loft style Bedrooms on Clinton St of LES*Amazing Deal!

This fully furnished & Lofted 2 Bedrooms is ideally located in well maintained building at 40 Clinton Street/ Stanton Street.

Renovated, bright and tastefully designed only one flight up two bedrooms featuring high ceilings, exposed brick, hardwood floors, all windowed rooms, open style kitchen with breakfast bar, full bathroom with tub & 2 Equal Size Bedrooms with Sleeping Lofts! Close to Grocery Store, Laundromats, restaurants, bars, shopping, parks and Public Transportation (F,J,M,Z Trains) & East Village!

Amazing Deal! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Clinton Street have any available units?
40 Clinton Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 40 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Clinton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 40 Clinton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity