4 Centre Market Place

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit bbq/grill

Originally built in the 1900's, this stunning Nolita townhouse has been meticulously gut renovated and transformed by renowned designer Robert Novogratz and truly leaves nothing to be desired. This 25-foot wide townhouse features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six outdoor spaces spread out through six floors and 5000-square-feet.



Upon entry you are greeted by the jaw-dropping 12-foot high ceilings of the main floor. The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances combined with the open living and dining areas provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining. Expand your social event to the adjoining outdoor courtyard with a 120-inch projection screen, fire pit and BBQ grill.



One floor down in the basement level, you will find an impressive wine cellar. with room to comfortably seat up to 15 guests for a private dinner party.



The second floor is dedicated to the master suite and ensuite bathroom complete with double sinks, separate bath tub, custom walk-in closet, 10-foot ceilings and charming Juliet balconies.



The third floor leads you to the guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and the recreation room which can easily be converted into a bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom.



The fourth floor is where you will find a truly one-of-a-kind way to entertain your guests with a grand bar made of zinc and mahogany imported from Paris. The interior room is flanked on either side by outdoor terraces with Eastern and Western exposures for a seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining experience.



The top floor of this magnificent home is your stunning outdoor rooftop terrace with jacuzzi and open views of beautiful downtown Manhattan including the historic Beaux Arts Police Building and the Freedom Tower.



The home is equipped with video intercom, Sonos audio system and Nest thermostat system that can conveniently be controlled remotely from anywhere.



Situated in the heart of downtown Manhattan, steps from Soho, Tribeca and the Lower East Side, this truly unique private residence is available fully furnished or unfurnished for a 1-12 month period starting November 1st. For an additional charge, a personal driver can be provided for the tenant if needed.