All apartments in New York
Find more places like 4 Centre Market Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
4 Centre Market Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

4 Centre Market Place

4 Centre Market Place · (917) 573-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4 Centre Market Place, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TWNH · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
bbq/grill
Originally built in the 1900's, this stunning Nolita townhouse has been meticulously gut renovated and transformed by renowned designer Robert Novogratz and truly leaves nothing to be desired. This 25-foot wide townhouse features three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six outdoor spaces spread out through six floors and 5000-square-feet.

Upon entry you are greeted by the jaw-dropping 12-foot high ceilings of the main floor. The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances combined with the open living and dining areas provide the perfect backdrop for entertaining. Expand your social event to the adjoining outdoor courtyard with a 120-inch projection screen, fire pit and BBQ grill.

One floor down in the basement level, you will find an impressive wine cellar. with room to comfortably seat up to 15 guests for a private dinner party.

The second floor is dedicated to the master suite and ensuite bathroom complete with double sinks, separate bath tub, custom walk-in closet, 10-foot ceilings and charming Juliet balconies.

The third floor leads you to the guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom and the recreation room which can easily be converted into a bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom.

The fourth floor is where you will find a truly one-of-a-kind way to entertain your guests with a grand bar made of zinc and mahogany imported from Paris. The interior room is flanked on either side by outdoor terraces with Eastern and Western exposures for a seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining experience.

The top floor of this magnificent home is your stunning outdoor rooftop terrace with jacuzzi and open views of beautiful downtown Manhattan including the historic Beaux Arts Police Building and the Freedom Tower.

The home is equipped with video intercom, Sonos audio system and Nest thermostat system that can conveniently be controlled remotely from anywhere.

Situated in the heart of downtown Manhattan, steps from Soho, Tribeca and the Lower East Side, this truly unique private residence is available fully furnished or unfurnished for a 1-12 month period starting November 1st. For an additional charge, a personal driver can be provided for the tenant if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Centre Market Place have any available units?
4 Centre Market Place has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Centre Market Place have?
Some of 4 Centre Market Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Centre Market Place currently offering any rent specials?
4 Centre Market Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Centre Market Place pet-friendly?
No, 4 Centre Market Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4 Centre Market Place offer parking?
No, 4 Centre Market Place does not offer parking.
Does 4 Centre Market Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Centre Market Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Centre Market Place have a pool?
No, 4 Centre Market Place does not have a pool.
Does 4 Centre Market Place have accessible units?
No, 4 Centre Market Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Centre Market Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Centre Market Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4 Centre Market Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity