396 Third Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

396 Third Avenue

396 3rd Avenue · (212) 683-8300
Location

396 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-S · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Murray Hill. Flex two bedroom with living space and open kitchen in Prime Kipsbay. Apt features large master bedroom and queen size bedroom, hard wood floors, large closets, and renovated bathroom. Convenient location next to the subways, Trader Joes, tons of restaurants, nail salon, and Starbucks just across the street. Easy approval process. International guarantor accepted.Tons of lights and closet space! *** Call me today for your video tour!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Third Avenue have any available units?
396 Third Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 396 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
396 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 396 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 396 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 396 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 396 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
