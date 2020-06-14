396 Third Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Murray Hill. Flex two bedroom with living space and open kitchen in Prime Kipsbay. Apt features large master bedroom and queen size bedroom, hard wood floors, large closets, and renovated bathroom. Convenient location next to the subways, Trader Joes, tons of restaurants, nail salon, and Starbucks just across the street. Easy approval process. International guarantor accepted.Tons of lights and closet space! *** Call me today for your video tour!***