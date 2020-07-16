39 Walker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Architect-designed approx 2000 sq ft "square-shaped" loft with excellent southern light combines the best of "old" Tribeca with chic modern style; set up as 3 bedrooms/2 baths (1 large windowed bedroom & 2 internal den/bedrooms), recently gutted & renovated, featuring gorgeous high-end kitchen (Wolf stove, Subzero fridge, Bosch dishwasher), & 2 stylish full baths, one with deep-soaking tub; washer/dryer in unit, new oak-plank floors, 12 ft celings/corinthian columns, & central a/c. Enormous bank of closets & storage loft. This is an extremely quiet, tranquil space in mint condition with lots of character, in a classic Tribeca cast iron loft building, above a high end art gallery, on one of downtown's best blocks. Freight elevator is available for move-in/out & occasional heavy delivery at neighbor's discretion, but day to day it's a walk-up (3 flights up). Application process is fast & simple (not a coop or condo). Available August 15. Please note: floorplan /photos show the loft before walls were added to create internal bedrooms (both were architect -designed).