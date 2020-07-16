39 Walker Street

Amenities
Architect-designed approx 2000 sq ft "square-shaped" loft with excellent southern light combines the best of "old" Tribeca with chic modern style; set up as 3 bedrooms/2 baths (1 large windowed bedroom & 2 internal den/bedrooms), recently gutted & renovated, featuring gorgeous high-end kitchen (Wolf stove, Subzero fridge, Bosch dishwasher), & 2 stylish full baths, one with deep-soaking tub; washer/dryer in unit, new oak-plank floors, 12 ft celings/corinthian columns, & central a/c. Enormous bank of closets & storage loft. This is an extremely quiet, tranquil space in mint condition with lots of character, in a classic Tribeca cast iron loft building, above a high end art gallery, on one of downtown's best blocks. Freight elevator is available for move-in/out & occasional heavy delivery at neighbor's discretion, but day to day it's a walk-up (3 flights up). Application process is fast & simple (not a coop or condo). Available August 15. Please note: floorplan /photos show the loft before walls were added to create internal bedrooms (both were architect -designed).