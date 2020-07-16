All apartments in New York
39 Walker Street
39 Walker Street

39 Walker Street · (212) 381-6541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Walker Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Architect-designed approx 2000 sq ft "square-shaped" loft with excellent southern light combines the best of "old" Tribeca with chic modern style; set up as 3 bedrooms/2 baths (1 large windowed bedroom & 2 internal den/bedrooms), recently gutted & renovated, featuring gorgeous high-end kitchen (Wolf stove, Subzero fridge, Bosch dishwasher), & 2 stylish full baths, one with deep-soaking tub; washer/dryer in unit, new oak-plank floors, 12 ft celings/corinthian columns, & central a/c. Enormous bank of closets & storage loft. This is an extremely quiet, tranquil space in mint condition with lots of character, in a classic Tribeca cast iron loft building, above a high end art gallery, on one of downtown's best blocks. Freight elevator is available for move-in/out & occasional heavy delivery at neighbor's discretion, but day to day it's a walk-up (3 flights up). Application process is fast & simple (not a coop or condo). Available August 15. Please note: floorplan /photos show the loft before walls were added to create internal bedrooms (both were architect -designed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Walker Street have any available units?
39 Walker Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Walker Street have?
Some of 39 Walker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Walker Street pet-friendly?
No, 39 Walker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 39 Walker Street offer parking?
No, 39 Walker Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Walker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Walker Street have a pool?
No, 39 Walker Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Walker Street has units with dishwashers.
