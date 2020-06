Amenities

elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator

LEGAL LIVE/WORK full floor 1,963 square foot condo for rent. Unit currently configured with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open kitchen. A private-keyed elevator opens directly into the living space, with 10-1/2' ceilings. This apartment receives great light from 3 exposures - south, north and east. This is a unique opportunity to rent a spectacular LIVE/WORK loft in the Flatiron/Gramercy neighborhood, very near Union Square and Madison Square parks. Available August 1.