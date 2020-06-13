All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:15 PM

389 East 89th Street

389 East 89th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

389 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-C · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Bright, Sunny North & East Water Views abound in this brand new 25th flr 2bd/2bth residence. Featuring floor to ceiling windows with glorious bright sunlight, this residence offers two split bedrooms and an expansive living/dining room. The kitchen was built with custom Italian cabinetry in lacquer white, the countertops are Calcutta marble. This chef's kitchen offers Miele stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. The master bath offers marble floors and walls with a stunning grey oak vanity with a deep soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. The 2nd bath features glass tiles. Paris Forino, the esteemed architect has created a warm, modern design. There is a washer/dryer in the apt. The building offers a gym, stunning lounge, playroom, and a truly fabulous roof deck. Private Storage is also available. 389 e 89th is an investor-friendly condo located in the heart of NYC's Upper East Side close to all NYC Transit, Museums, and Parks. Please note: This apartment is also for sale.,NO FEE Stunning North and East water views abound in this brand new 25th Floor 2BR/2Ba residence. Featuring floor to ceiling windows with glorious sunlight, this residence is spacious. There are two split bedrooms and an expansive living room. This residence has an LG washer/dryer. The kitchen was built with custom cabinetry in a lacquered finish. There are top of the line Miele appliances, white marble counter tops. Everything in the kitchen and baths are brand new! You will be the first tenants in this gracious apartment. The master bath offers Dolomite marble mosaic floors and walls highlighted by a crackle ceramic tile, a stunning grey oak double vanity, a toto toilet and a deep soaking tub with a seperate walk in shower with fixtures by Waterworks. The second bath features stunning glazed blue crackle ceramic walls & marble mosaic floors. There are 5 inch wide plank oak floors throughout the apt. Paris Forino, the architect-designer, has created a warm, modern design. Along with this apartment comes a private storage space.
The building offers brand new amenities and wonderful services. There is a private gym, stunning lounge, playroom and a magnificent roof deck.
No pets and no smokers please.
Available March 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 East 89th Street have any available units?
389 East 89th Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 East 89th Street have?
Some of 389 East 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
389 East 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 389 East 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 389 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 389 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 389 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 East 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 389 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 389 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 389 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 389 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 East 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
