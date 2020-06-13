389 East 89th Street

Amenities

Bright, Sunny North & East Water Views abound in this brand new 25th flr 2bd/2bth residence. Featuring floor to ceiling windows with glorious bright sunlight, this residence offers two split bedrooms and an expansive living/dining room. The kitchen was built with custom Italian cabinetry in lacquer white, the countertops are Calcutta marble. This chef's kitchen offers Miele stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. The master bath offers marble floors and walls with a stunning grey oak vanity with a deep soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. The 2nd bath features glass tiles. Paris Forino, the esteemed architect has created a warm, modern design. There is a washer/dryer in the apt. The building offers a gym, stunning lounge, playroom, and a truly fabulous roof deck. Private Storage is also available. 389 e 89th is an investor-friendly condo located in the heart of NYC's Upper East Side close to all NYC Transit, Museums, and Parks. Please note: This apartment is also for sale.

The building offers brand new amenities and wonderful services. There is a private gym, stunning lounge, playroom and a magnificent roof deck.

No pets and no smokers please.

Available March 15th