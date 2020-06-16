All apartments in New York
370 East 76th Street
370 East 76th Street

370 East 76th Street · (917) 450-1161
Location

370 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
valet service
Newport East is a full-service cooperative with an abundance of enviable amenities including a heated rooftop swimming pool for tenants in which the landlord will pay the amenity fee!! There's a full-time doorman, concierge, laundry center, roof deck, bike room, resident storage, and an attached garage for a low monthly fee. Perfectly located on the new Q train corridor, this building offers easy access to all the city has to offer.

This Jr. 1 unit is spacious with plenty of light. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a microwave and a dishwasher. Kitchen is being renovated. Separate dining area with floor to ceiling mirrors. Newly renovated bathroom with glass shower doors. Queen size bedroom off of the living room. Plenty of closet space with heat and electric included. Unit is cable ready. NO Board Approval. Furnished or unfurnished. Video upon request. oxford611466

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 East 76th Street have any available units?
370 East 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 East 76th Street have?
Some of 370 East 76th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
370 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 370 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 370 East 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 370 East 76th Street does offer parking.
Does 370 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 East 76th Street have a pool?
Yes, 370 East 76th Street has a pool.
Does 370 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 370 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 370 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 East 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
