370 East 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator parking pool bike storage garage valet service

Newport East is a full-service cooperative with an abundance of enviable amenities including a heated rooftop swimming pool for tenants in which the landlord will pay the amenity fee!! There's a full-time doorman, concierge, laundry center, roof deck, bike room, resident storage, and an attached garage for a low monthly fee. Perfectly located on the new Q train corridor, this building offers easy access to all the city has to offer.



This Jr. 1 unit is spacious with plenty of light. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a microwave and a dishwasher. Kitchen is being renovated. Separate dining area with floor to ceiling mirrors. Newly renovated bathroom with glass shower doors. Queen size bedroom off of the living room. Plenty of closet space with heat and electric included. Unit is cable ready. NO Board Approval. Furnished or unfurnished. Video upon request. oxford611466