Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

37 West 26th Street

37 West 26th Street · (646) 783-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10010
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
1800 square feet two bedroom live/work loft with large open space and high ceilings.Renovated bath, hardwood floors, chefs kitchen with modern appliances.Central air and heat, washer/dryer and lots of storage.Oversized windows with Empire State Building views. Flooded with light, this rare masterfully-designed loft is a functional executive office and is the only residential unit in a commercial building. Keyed elevator to the top floor of the building. A King-size bedroom w/walk-in closet overlooks an impressive lounge boasting a 78-inch Curve LED TV and Bose Soundbar. The main floor consists of the Executive Office, Lounge, Full Kitchen, Full Bath and a Queen-size Second Bedroom. Fire escape door takes you out onto a landing where you can take in a great view of the Midtown NYC skyline.This loft comes fully furnished. *There is a brokers fee for this unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 West 26th Street have any available units?
37 West 26th Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 West 26th Street have?
Some of 37 West 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 37 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 37 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 West 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 37 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 37 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
