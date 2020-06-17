37 West 26th Street

Amenities
1800 square feet two bedroom live/work loft with large open space and high ceilings.Renovated bath, hardwood floors, chefs kitchen with modern appliances.Central air and heat, washer/dryer and lots of storage.Oversized windows with Empire State Building views. Flooded with light, this rare masterfully-designed loft is a functional executive office and is the only residential unit in a commercial building. Keyed elevator to the top floor of the building. A King-size bedroom w/walk-in closet overlooks an impressive lounge boasting a 78-inch Curve LED TV and Bose Soundbar. The main floor consists of the Executive Office, Lounge, Full Kitchen, Full Bath and a Queen-size Second Bedroom. Fire escape door takes you out onto a landing where you can take in a great view of the Midtown NYC skyline.This loft comes fully furnished. *There is a brokers fee for this unit*