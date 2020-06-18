All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

362 West 46th Street

362 West 46th Street · (212) 572-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

362 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OLD WORLD CHARM -- This expansive, full-floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment with sun-filled exposures and 10'-4" ceilings is truly a unique place to call home. Apartment #2 is an entire floor of a historic townhouse which features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a decorative fireplace in the bedroom, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, original Victorian shutters and ceiling fixtures, over-sized windows, updated pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and even a washer/dryer. Located on the famed "Restaurant Row", 362 West 46th Street was built in 1895 as a single-family townhouse and has since been converted to individual full-floor apartments and a professional space on the garden level. Many of the original 19th century details remain, giving this brownstone plenty of Old-World charm. A well behaved dog of any size is welcome with a letter of reference from a prior landlord or veterinarian/licensed dog trainer. Landlord can accept packages or deliveries on tenant's behalf on weekdays. 362 West 46th Street is located in the heart of Midtown West / Hell's Kitchen with convenient access to transportation, shopping, Central Park and some of the finest restaurants in New York.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 West 46th Street have any available units?
362 West 46th Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 West 46th Street have?
Some of 362 West 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 West 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
362 West 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 West 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 West 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 362 West 46th Street offer parking?
No, 362 West 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 362 West 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 West 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 West 46th Street have a pool?
No, 362 West 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 362 West 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 362 West 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 362 West 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 West 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
