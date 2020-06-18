Amenities
OLD WORLD CHARM -- This expansive, full-floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment with sun-filled exposures and 10'-4" ceilings is truly a unique place to call home. Apartment #2 is an entire floor of a historic townhouse which features a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a decorative fireplace in the bedroom, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, original Victorian shutters and ceiling fixtures, over-sized windows, updated pass-through kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and even a washer/dryer. Located on the famed "Restaurant Row", 362 West 46th Street was built in 1895 as a single-family townhouse and has since been converted to individual full-floor apartments and a professional space on the garden level. Many of the original 19th century details remain, giving this brownstone plenty of Old-World charm. A well behaved dog of any size is welcome with a letter of reference from a prior landlord or veterinarian/licensed dog trainer. Landlord can accept packages or deliveries on tenant's behalf on weekdays. 362 West 46th Street is located in the heart of Midtown West / Hell's Kitchen with convenient access to transportation, shopping, Central Park and some of the finest restaurants in New York.