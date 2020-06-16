36 West 35th Street

Amenities

Spacious studio apartment in the heart of the city! The apartment boasts high ceilings and oversized closets. The kitchen features a dishwasher and granite countertop. This unit faces north giving it access to a lot of natural light throughout the day.This elevator building features a laundry room, live-in super, and a common roof deck with views of the Empire State Building. Centrally located in the heart of Midtown, just a half-block away from 34th St-Herald Square transportation hub, nearby B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, S subway lines and PATH on 33rd Street.