New York, NY
36 West 35th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

36 West 35th Street

36 West 35th Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

36 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

Spacious studio apartment in the heart of the city! The apartment boasts high ceilings and oversized closets. The kitchen features a dishwasher and granite countertop. This unit faces north giving it access to a lot of natural light throughout the day.This elevator building features a laundry room, live-in super, and a common roof deck with views of the Empire State Building. Centrally located in the heart of Midtown, just a half-block away from 34th St-Herald Square transportation hub, nearby B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, W, 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, S subway lines and PATH on 33rd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 West 35th Street have any available units?
36 West 35th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 West 35th Street have?
Some of 36 West 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 West 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 West 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 West 35th Street offer parking?
No, 36 West 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 West 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 36 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 36 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 West 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
